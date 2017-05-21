Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moji Olaiya: Corpse to be flown home, no support yet from Fayose – Burial committee

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The burial committee of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, has given an update on its work, assuring that efforts were in motion to fly the corpse to Nigeria. On Sunday, the burial committee, in a statement, dismissed reports that it had received support by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. DAILY POST early on Sunday reported […]

Moji Olaiya: Corpse to be flown home, no support yet from Fayose – Burial committee

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.