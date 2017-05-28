Moji Olaiya: Family reacts to rumour actress was poisoned

The family of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, has dismissed reports that the deceased died of poisoning. A statement by Moji burial committee quoted the family as saying younger brother of the deceased, Yinka Farinde, who received the autopsy report of the deceased disclosed that poison was not linked to Moji’s death. The statement signed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

