Moji Olaiya: Fayose breaks silence
Ekiti State Government has described as misleading online publications claiming that the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, promised to fund the movement of the corpse of late Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya, from Canada to Nigeria. Fayose’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lere Olayinka, in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Monday, described as irresponsible, the […]
Moji Olaiya: Fayose breaks silence
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!