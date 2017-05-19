Moji Olaiya: How late actress was betrayed – Iyabo Ojo
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has reacted angrily to an image of the late Moji Olaita on her death bed and on claims that her colleague was betrayed. Writing on her Instagram page, she noted that “it is callous of whoever”, posted the picture, adding that the person who took the picture must have been a […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
