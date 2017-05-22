Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moji Olaiya remains set to be flown back to Nigeria

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The body  of late actress Yoruba Nollywood Actress , Moji Olaiya, will be flown back to Nigeria after the former governor of Lagos State , Bola Tinubu, offered his assistance. This information was revealed by Olukayode Salako, husband of actress,  Foluke Daramola, who’s the secretary of the committee in charge of Olaiya’s burial. Few days …

The post Moji Olaiya remains set to be flown back to Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.