Moji Olaiya: Tinubu pays air fare to fly body back to Nigeria

A National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, on Monday bankrolled the freight fare of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya from Canada, where she died. Tinubu stepped in after the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who initially reportedly promised to help bring back Moji’s remains failed. Secretary of Theatre Arts and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

