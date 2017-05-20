Pages Navigation Menu

Moji Olaiya’s Burial Canceled In Canada As Ekiti Govt Intervenes

The burial of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya slated for Friday in Canada was canceled, Encomium reports. This was reportedly due to the intervention of the Ekiti State government which pleaded that her remains be brought to Nigeria. According to the site, the state government has volunteered to bankroll the shipment of the corpse to Nigeria. …

