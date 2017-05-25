Pages Navigation Menu

Moji Olaiya’s death, a rude shock – Minister

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the sudden death of popular actress Moji Olaiya as a big loss, especially to her family, the movie industry and indeed all her friends and admirers.

Moji Olaiya
Moji Olaiya

In a statement issued in Beijing, China, on Thursday, the Minister said he received the news of Moji’s untimely death with rude shock and disbelief.

He said the contributions of the late actress to the growth of the burgeoning Nollywood will never be forgotten.

Alhaji Mohammed prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul, and for strength and comfort to her family and friends.

