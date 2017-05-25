Moji Olaiya’s Death Certificate is Ready – Burial Committee Announces

A death certificate and other relevant documents needed to bring home the remains of Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya have been issued and handed over to her brother, Yinka Farinde, by the Canadian government.

According to The Punch, this was made known via a press release issued by the Moji Olaiya Burial Committee and signed by the publicity secretary, Yomi Fabiyi.

The release reads, “We promised to keep friends and family up-to-date as event unfolds. We are well aware that friends, fans and family are agog and wish to pay their last respect…

“The death certificate was issued yesterday (Wednesday) and processing the entire necessary documentations for her smooth journey to Nigeria with the daughter had begun in earnest.

“Two people from Canada had volunteered to escort the body and child to Nigeria and we are eternally grateful.

“We do not wish to speculate. In few days, we shall pass information regarding the exact arrival date and other burial plans.

“And we appeal against distracting comments, as the committee is trying as much as possible to avoid joining issues with anyone publicly and we will not like when left with no other option than to respond.

“We ask for respect for all parties.

“The committee will like to thank all members of the public, especially her fans, for your kind understanding and emotion extended to her family and friends at this trying period.”