Monaco crowned Ligue 1 champions after 17 years

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Monaco have won the Ligue 1 title for the first time in 17 years after a 2-0 win at home to Saint-Etienne. Needing a point to be crowned French champions for the eighth time, the in-form Kylian Mbappe scored the opener in style. Mbappe, 18, latched on to captain Radamel Falcao’s through ball, skipped around […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

