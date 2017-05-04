Monaco Rejects Man Utd Huge Bid For Young Sensation, Mbappe

Monaco have reportedly rejected a €85million bid for Monaco youngster, Kylian Mbappe put on table by Manchester United. The 18-year-old striker has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in Europe, after a breakthrough season for Leonardo Jardim’s side. Italian outlet, Gianluca Di Marzio, claims that United’s bid falls far short of the €120m…

The post Monaco Rejects Man Utd Huge Bid For Young Sensation, Mbappe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

