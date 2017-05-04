Pages Navigation Menu

Monaco Rejects Man Utd Huge Bid For Young Sensation, Mbappe

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Monaco have reportedly rejected a €85million bid for Monaco youngster, Kylian Mbappe put on table by Manchester United. The 18-year-old striker has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in Europe, after a breakthrough season for Leonardo Jardim’s side. Italian outlet, Gianluca Di Marzio, claims that United’s bid falls far short of the €120m…

