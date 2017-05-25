Monaco Visa Raises $3M in 3 Days, Announces Instant Cashback Program

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

May 24th, 2017 Zug, Switzerland. Monaco Technology GMBH, the company behind the revolutionary Monaco VISA® Card and App, announced the world’s first Cryptocurrency Cashback program today. Holders of Monaco VISA® cards will be entitled to up to 10% instant cashback rewards at participating merchants.

Kris Marszalek, Founder of Monaco Technology, commented: “The Monaco VISA® Card & App gives users the ability to spend, send and exchange money at perfect interbank exchange rates, saving them EUR30-40 on every EUR500 equivalent spent. We’re doubling down on this strategy to increase the level of savings they can achieve even further by announcing the world’s first Cryptocurrency Cashback rewards program.”

After a transaction at a participating merchant, Monaco VISA® Card holders will be instantly credited up to 10% of the transaction value to their Monaco App wallets. The credit is in MCO, the native currency of Monaco Technology, which will be tradable on various exchanges starting 19 JUN 2017. Users will be able to easily convert MCOs to Bitcoin, Ether, as well as USD, EUR and other fiat currencies.

“Combining perfect interbank exchange rates and instant cashback could potentially bring the savings on a single transaction to 15-18% for our customers. It’s simply unheard of.”, continued Mr. Marszalek. “The credit for the idea belongs entirely to the Monaco user community. We’re listening to what our users want in the product and executing at a rapid pace. If there’s a merchant you would like to see participating in the program, please join our Slack channel at slack.Mona.co, where users are currently contributing and voting on a list of merchants to bring to the Monaco platform.”

MONACO ICO HITS TARGET IN 90MIN, RAISES $3M IN FIRST 3 DAYS:

• ICO launched on 18 MAY and exceeded minimum goal in 90 minutes

• 1,500+ contributors to date

• Bidding war for Limited Edition Monaco Black Card #001 continues – price already exceeding $250,000

Commenting on the ICO, Mr. Marszalek said: “We’ve launched the ICO without any pre-marketing believing that the product is so strong that it will sell itself. The community quickly understood what we’re building and immediately saw tremendous value in it. Our team are working incredibly hard to perfect the product and we’re beyond happy that it resonates with our users. We’re also humbled with the warm reception we have received from the community and the trust that over 1,500 community members have placed in us by contributing to the ICO.”

LIMITED EDITION MONACO VISA BLACK CARD

Mr. Marszalek continued: “To acknowledge and reward the early supporters, we’ve created a Limited Edition Monaco VISA® Black Card.”

Cards numbered 001 to 999 will be issued to participants of the ICO. Black Cards numbered from 001 to 499 will be assigned to Top ETH Token Contributors. Black Cards numbered from 500 to 999 will be assigned to the fastest contributors, based on the time stamp of their ETH contribution. The Black Card Leaderboard will be available at Mona.co and will update automatically in real-time during the ICO.

‘We were astounded to see that the Black Card #001 fetched over $250,000 in what appears to be a bidding war. It’s unbelievable!”, added Mr. Marszalek. “We’re looking forward to working together with this amazing community to deliver the best possible product to the market.”

To find our more about Monaco please visit: www.Mona.co

To participate in the ICO, please visit: www.Mona.co

White paper download: www.Mona.co/whitepaper

To join our Slack channel: slack.Mona.co

LEAD ADVISOR:

TokenMarket: www.TokenMarket.net

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Virginia Lam

Virginia@Mona.co

Freya Stevens

Freya@TokenMarket.net

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post Monaco Visa Raises $3M in 3 Days, Announces Instant Cashback Program appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

