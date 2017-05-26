Monaco’s Bernardo Silva Set To Sign For Manchester City

Manchester City are set to break the club’s transfer record by signing Monaco’s Bernardo Silva for £60m. The midfielder is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday.

Bernardo Silva, 22, has arrived in Manchester for a medical and to complete talks over a move to the Etihad Stadium in a deal that could be worth around £65 million.

Silva has been a key part of Monaco’s Ligue 1 glory this season and their march to the Champions League semifinals.

In the league in 2016-17, Silva played 37 games and scored eight goals and provided nine assists.

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain has made a couple of trips to personally assess Monaco’s exciting young players.

Silva has been tipped to join rivals Manchester United this summer, but City appear to have won the race for the Portugal international.

United boss Jose Mourinho talked down a potential move to Old Trafford following the club’s Europa League success on Wednesday night.

“Will Bernardo Silva be with us next season? I don’t think so, honestly. But you never know, good players are always welcome here,” he told Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

On Thursday, City confirmed the departures of Jesús Navas, Gaël Clichy, Willy Caballero and Bacary Sagna with Guardiola set for an overhaul of the squad he inherited last summer. All four players were out of contract this summer.

The post Monaco’s Bernardo Silva Set To Sign For Manchester City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

