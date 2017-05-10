Monarch declares communal conflicts over as Obiano gives him certificate of recognition

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – THE protracted Igweship imbroglio which had hitherto disrupted peaceful co-existence in Nanka community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State appeared to have been over , following a declaration to that effect by His Royal Highness, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo, shortly after he was issued a certificate of recognition and staff of office by Governor Willie Obiano.

Obiano had presented him with the chieftaincy certificate at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, in line with the stipulated laws of traditional institution in Igbo land and because Ezeilo’s election was unanimously accepted by the entire community.

According to the governor while presenting the certificate, “the presentation is in accordance with the traditional rulers Act of 1981, which fully satisfied that you HRH, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo of Nanka community in Orumba North Local Government Area, has been duly elected and presented to me by the people of the said community”.

Obiano further declared: “In accordance with the customary law and usages of the community and in provisions of section 4, 5, 6 of the traditional law of 1981, I do hereby certify that you had accordingly been recognized by me as the traditional head of Nanka”.

The governor recalled his prompt intervention during the last crisis in the community, where some suspected hoodlums disrupted the peace and tranquility the community had been enjoying. Obiano, therefore, urged him to maintain a peaceful co-existence among the people of the community, adding that the throne was a divine intervention to ameliorate the sufferings of indigent people in the area.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matter, Mr. Greg Obi, explained that the present government had vowed to restore peace in every community by resolving any outstanding issue affecting the royalty of the area. Obi pointed out that the election of the new traditional ruler fell in line with the stipulated traditional rulers Act of the state, adding that Ezeilo’s landslide victory at the polls was an indication that peace and justice have actually returned in the community.

Also speaking, the Obi of Onitsha and Chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, while commending Governor Obiano for his transformation agenda, charged the newly recognized monarch to always uphold the tradition of Ndigbo and enthrone meaningful development to the community. Igwe Achebe also charged him to respect constituted authorities, especially the present administration of Governor Obiano.

In his speech, the Legal Adviser to Nanka Patriotic Union, NPU, Clifford Iloegbune Okoye, advised those who felt otherwise to sheathe their sword and join hands with the rest of the indigenes in moving the community forward.

According to Okoye who is a legal practitioner based in Onitsha and chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Aguata branch, “The process of election and enthronement of Igwe Ezeilo witnessed a no victor, no vanquished contest in the community because Nanka is a winner, while all of us as Nankarians fall in line with the winning train.”

He charged youths in the area to eschew violent tendencies as it does not help in the growth of the society. “I advise every able bodies to engage himself meaningfully in craftsmanship that will better his lot, rather than engaging in criminality or allowing themselves to be used by agents of destruction. To the new Igwe, I urge him to see every Nanka person as having voted for him, irrespective of political inclination which featured during the process of election, as both those who voted for him and those who did not are all his subjects”.

Responding, Igwe Ezeilo who was highly elated, commended the Governor for his administrative blueprints and unprecedented achievements in the state especially in the area of security and pledged his community’s support to his administration.

