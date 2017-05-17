Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Money laundering: EFCC docks ex- Niger Gov, Aliyu, on 8-count charge

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ECONOMIC and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday arraigned the immediate past governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, before a Federal High Court in Abuja on eight-count money laundering charge. Aliyu was docked alongside the 2015 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Umar Nasko, over allegation that they conspired and diverted […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.