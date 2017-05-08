Morata strikes Chelsea deal

Alvaro Morata has agreed to join Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The Real Madrid forward has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge with Karim Benzema ahead of him in the pecking order at the club.

And Diario Gol say Morata’s agent has met with Chelsea officials and agreed to move to the Premier League. The report also states there were meetings with several European clubs. The Spaniard’s girlfriend has reportedly been house-hunting ahead of a move to London.

The post Morata strikes Chelsea deal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

