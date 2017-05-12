More Chibok girls’ll be released soon as promised by Buhari – Danbazau

The Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdurrahman Danbazau, on Friday expressed optimism that more of the Boko Haram-held Chibok girls would soon be released as promised by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress government.

Danbazau stated this in Minna while speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the wedding Fatiha of Halima Babangida, daughter of Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.

“By the grace of God, I believe more of the girls will be released as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Before this administration came on board, not a single girl was released, but now, over 100 have been freed,” ‎he said.

Danbazau called on Nigerians to have confidence ‎in the ability of government to secure the release of the remaining school girls being held captive by the insurgents.

‎

The minister also disclosed that the Federal Government was doing its best to ensure security of lives and property across the country.

“We are trying our best to ensure maximum security of the country,

“Just yesterday, I met with the police chief and prominent traditional rulers across the country to discuss the way forward as regards security,” he said.

Meanwhile, he wished the couple a happy married life and advised them to tolerate each other.

Minna was agog on Friday during the wedding ceremony, with prominent personalities in attendance, including former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The post More Chibok girls’ll be released soon as promised by Buhari – Danbazau appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

