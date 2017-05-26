Morell Drops Debut Album “Musa Jikan Musa”

BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM,



Star act from the North; Morell, released his much anticipated debut album titled “Musa Jikan Musa” last Sunday, 21st May 2017. The project was released under his Nordan Ortty Music imprint. Morell has been in the entertainment scene for a while and this marks a major milestone in his career.

For fans and music lovers who had been waiting for the album, it is fair to say that it’s been worth the wait. I bought the album on iTunes and I attest that the album is rich in content, lyrical depth and embellished vocals unlike the chunk of music on radio these days. The project boasts production credits from exciting new producers like Doubz, Dhecade, Brace, Danja and features Mavin Records Di’ja.

Some previously released songs off the album have received a lot of radio play and positive reviews from DJ’s and On-Air-Personalities. Positive reviews from well-known publications, music and entertainment websites continue to flood in. News coming from his management is that he is set to embark on a nationwide tour and other parts of the world for the rest of 2017 to promote the album.

It will be remembered that Morell came into limelight with his first three singles “Oxygen”, “Kosi Pressure” and “Antisocial” which featured Olamide. These songs enjoyed massive airplay on radio and TV at the time of release and placed the Borno State indigene in the heart of music lovers.

