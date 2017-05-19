Pages Navigation Menu

Morell to Releases Debut Album – Musa Jikan Musa

The super gifted musician, Morell (Musa Akillah), has released the artwork and tracklist for his highly anticipated debut album titled Musa Jikan Musa.

The thirteen track album which is scheduled for release on Sunday 21st of May is guaranteed to be a favourite of music lovers within the country and beyond.

The album was recorded in Abuja.

