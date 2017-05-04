Pages Navigation Menu

Moroccan ship held over complaint from W Sahara – News24

Moroccan ship held over complaint from W Sahara
Port Elizabeth – A Moroccan cargo vessel has been detained in Port Elizabeth following a complaint by Western Sahara that transportation of goods from its disputed territory is illegal, a lawyer said on Thursday. The 34 000-ton vessel laden with
From W Sahara, Ship Carrying Phosphate Impounded in S Africa, UN Cites SG Report, Still CensorsInner City Press
Greek Bulker Gets Caught in Moroccan Territorial DisputeThe Maritime Executive

