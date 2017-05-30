Moses, an honest player, did not plan to dive, says Conte

Chelsea coach, Antonio Conte has reiterated that Victor Moses did not try to con the referee into awarding a penalty during Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the Emirates FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Nigeria international was dismissed in the middle of the second half for simulation in the penalty area of the Gunners, falling to the ground when he was not touched by Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“There is a lot of tension in these moments and sometimes you could be tired. I don’t think if my player dived he did it with a real intention of doing it,” Conte told chelseafc.com.

“We have arrived at the end of the season and many players are tired, and then there is a lot of pressure.“It is not a good situation to dive, for sure, but Moses is an honest player and if he did this it’s only because he was tired. He didn’t want to cheat the referee.”

In the just concluded season, Moses picked up four yellow cards in 34 Premier League appearance, and had not been sent off in the last eight years before taking the walk of shame against Arsenal.

