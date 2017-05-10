Moses: Conte Just Put Me In Wing-Back, Didn’t Ask If I Want It

Victor Moses has revealed he was not consulted by Antonio Conte if he can play in wing-back, he just put him there.

Moses joined Chelsea in 2012, but couldn’t break into the first team and was loaned out to three different clubs.

However , since Conte switched to a back three, the Nigerian international has been a key man for Chelsea in the wing-back role.

“He didn’t say to me: ‘Do you fancy playing wing-back?’ He just put me in there,” Moses said.

“After that he just kept on encouraging me and went through it with me, what the position was all about, mostly in training. And constantly he was talking to me in training to make sure I was improving in it, talking me through it. I took that in and I didn’t look back.

“I have always believed in the ability that I have got. I have always known that I’ve got the ability to play in a big club like Chelsea. I have proved that. We have got a manager here that is willing to give everybody an opportunity.

“To be honest, I just wanted to play football. It was at Hull that it all started. I really enjoyed it and I took everything in.

“I kept watching the video of myself after the Hull game, to make sure I was in the right place, and after that I took it in and kept on improving.”

