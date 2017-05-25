Moses: I Have No Plans To Stop Sanchez

Victor Moses has stated that Chelsea has no specific plan to stop Alexis Sanchez when they face in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Sanchez has been prolific for Arsenal this season, scoring 29 goals and assisting 15, as Arsenal finished fifth on the EPL table.

Moses has been an ever present player in Conte’s squad , since he started using 3-4-3, and he could face Sanchez, as Wenger has started to use the same formation.

“I haven’t got a plan to stop him! He’s had a great season, he’s done well for Arsenal but whether he’s injured or not we’re just going to play our football,” Moses said at Cobham Training Centre. “We came back to training on Tuesday and we want to get ourselves ready.

“It’s going to be a very hard game for us on Saturday. Arsenal are a good team with good players that can win them games. But we’re just concentrating on ourselves at the moment, working hard in training and hopefully we’ll go and do the job.

“We’ve got the league title and they’re going to want to win because they missed out on top four. We’re going to try and stop them because we want the double. We don’t feel any pressure. If he [Antonio Conte] says Arsenal are the favourites, then… I don’t know, but we’ve got good players that can win us games.

“We think we’re good enough to beat Arsenal but it’s not going to be an easy game.”

The post Moses: I Have No Plans To Stop Sanchez appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

