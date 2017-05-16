Moses, to break EPL record with wins over Watford & Sunderland

Moses VICTOR MOSES can break Premier League wins record with Chelsea if they secure victories over Watford and Sunderland in their final fixtures of the season. Chelsea still have two games to play in their title-winning season. They host Watford on Monday before receiving the trophy in their final game against relegated Sunderland at Stamford […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

