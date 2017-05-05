Moses will deliver — Eguavoen

Fomer Super Eagles’ Chief Coach Augustine Eguavoen has allayed fears on the likely position on form Chelsea’s right wing back star Victor Moses would play for the Eagles in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations’ qualifier against South Africa come June 10 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Eguavoen who was recently appointed Technical Adviser of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure claimed that “Moses is a versatile player who cannot only adapt but excel in any position he plays for his team in a match”.

“I am aware of a strong debate as regards what position Victor Moses will play when he comes back to play for Nigeria against South Africa. Firstly I want to emphasise here that every coach has his own philosophy and Chelsea Manager Anthony Conte does not play the same formation with Gernot Rohr of the Super Eagles.

“Conte plays three players at the back, four across the midfield, while the wing back like Moses turns to right wing attacker when attacking and the others fall back to defend when their opponents switch on the attack.

“But Gernot Rohr has adopted the 4-4-2 and 4-5-1 formation since he was appointed the Eagles Technical Adviser. Right now it is very difficult for Rohr to change his system that have fetched him victories in the important matches he has led the Eagles.

“But thank God Moses is a versatile player and he can conveniently switch positions. So the player will cope with any position the Eagles Coach will deply him to. The boy is highly gifted and a blessing to Nigeria”, the former Eagles Coach popularly called Cerezo told SportingLife yesterday.

