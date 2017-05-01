Most of those EFCC arrested under Obasanjo were PDP members – Ribadu
Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has revealed that 99% of those arrested during his tenure over allegations of corruption, were members of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He stated this at a reception organized for former president Olusegun Obasanjo last weekend. Ribadu, however, insisted that […]
Most of those EFCC arrested under Obasanjo were PDP members – Ribadu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!