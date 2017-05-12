Most upcoming artistes are hungry – KCee

Five Star singer, KCee, has said that most upcoming artistes are “hungry” and don’t bother to read through contracts given to them by record labels. KCee was recently involved in a contractual face-off with Harrysong, who left Five Star. “Most of these guys are hungry, and they are not interested in reading your contract. You […]

