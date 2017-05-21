Most young artistes sing trashy music – Ras Kimono – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Most young artistes sing trashy music – Ras Kimono
Information Nigeria
Popular Reggae music artiste, Ras Kimono, is not in a good mood at the moment. And the reason for his disenchantment is not far-fetched. The singer is appalled by the quality of music churned out by young artistes in the industry today. He told Sunday …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!