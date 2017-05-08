Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mother cries out over damage done to her daughter’s forehead following a surgery in Lagos (Photos)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian woman @attamatwit on twitter has cried out over a surgery carried out by a Nigerian doctor which left her daughter with a large facial scar.

The lady said her daughter was diagnosed with Capillary hemangioma, a collection of bad blood cells.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

According to her, the doctor said ‘it was not malignant and only required a simple procedure’ but she never knew the outcome would be terrible. Read her tweets below…

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.