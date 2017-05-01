Mother of 2, Chacha Eke Looking All Delectable In New Photos

You won’t believe she’ s a Mother of two kids! ChaCha Eke Faani be looking absolutely gorgeous in new photos. She rocked a strapless ankara outfit , with a spiked front across the neckline , accesorizing it with a simple gold necklace and a bracelet to match… and then she finished off her accessories with …

The post Mother of 2, Chacha Eke Looking All Delectable In New Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

