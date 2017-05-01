Mother of 2, Chacha Eke Looking All Delectable In New Photos
You won’t believe she’ s a Mother of two kids! ChaCha Eke Faani be looking absolutely gorgeous in new photos. She rocked a strapless ankara outfit , with a spiked front across the neckline , accesorizing it with a simple gold necklace and a bracelet to match… and then she finished off her accessories with …
The post Mother of 2, Chacha Eke Looking All Delectable In New Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!