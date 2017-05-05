Mother of 7 jailed six years for human trafficking

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—A 58-year-old woman and mother of seven, Mrs. Joy Raji, and indigene of Ikpoba Okhai Local Government Area of Edo State, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for human trafficking.

The accused was arraigned on three-count charge before the Benin High Court, in January 2016, for deceitful inducement to move from any place, receiving a person to be used for forced labour and slave dealings contrary to the provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Administration Act, 2013, as amended.

The accused person, who was arraigned before Justice Alero Edodo Eruaga, pleaded “not guilty” to the charge according to NAPTIP prosecution, who called three witnesses and tendered exhibits, including a slave uniform passport, travel tickets and bank teller.

The accused was alleged to have trafficked an 18-year-old girl and collected various sums of money from the victim’s mother, Mrs. Mary Osula, a trader, to facilitate the trip.

In Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the victim was sold from one person to another without proper care.

The victim told the court that in Kuwait, “a man locked me up in a 20-storey building. I was not given food; I ate from the leftovers I could find. When I complained, the man told me he paid 750 Kuwait Dinar to purchase me.”

The victim was later sold to another woman in Saudi Arabia, who kept giving her work to do without feeding her and not letting her out of the house.

The victim said she ran away once, to the police in Kuwait, but was unfortunately returned back to her ‘madam’, who purchased her.

