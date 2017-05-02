Mother of 9 sons is pregnant again, it’s another boy on the way

Alexis Brett who had had 9 sons before now, is pregnant and it is still another boy on the way. Alexis who lives in a modest 5-bedroom flat with her family, is the only lady in the family. The 32-year-old wife and her 42-year-old husband, David, will soon become the first U.K family to have 10 sons in a row.

Alexis who has vowed to complete a set of football team with her last boy, will

be sterilized as soon as she gives birth to her baby.

The lady from Inverness, in the Scottish Highlands, says:

“People always ask if have I been trying for a girl. But I can honestly answer ‘no’. I’m happy with my boys. I wouldn’t have a clue what to do with a girl now.”

