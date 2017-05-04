Pages Navigation Menu

Mother of seven jailed six years for human trafficking

Posted on May 4, 2017

A Benin High Court in Edo State has sentenced a 58-year-old woman to six years imprisonment for trafficking an 18-year-old girl to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Mrs. Joy Raji, mother of seven, who hails from Ikpoba-Okha LGA of the state had in January, 2016, been arraigned before Justice Alero Edodo-Eruaga on three counts ‎bothering on […]

