Mother Sells Baby for N250,000

The source said Onyinyechi when arrested had declined the fact that she was pregnant and sold her baby. She was reported to have thereafter burst into tears on further interrogation.
She disclosed that Ehinmi took the baby from her at the point of delivery and gave him to Mrs. Prisca Okocha, 45, her sister and owner of Peculiar Hospital, Orile, who offered Onyinyechi’s mother N250,000 as cost of the baby.
The source disclosed that Okocha thereafter contacted Mrs. Regina Anyanwu, 59, who subsequently brought the buyers, Mrs. and Mr. Ike Nwata. Okocha confessed to investigators that she sold the baby for N850,000 but gave the mother N250,000.
It was further learnt that the buying couple, who were desperately in need of a child, organised a huge party to celebrate the baby’s arrival.Nwata was reported to have stayed away from her husband’s residence on doctor’s advice while the search for a baby lasted. She added that she was pretending to be pregnant each time she was at home.
Onyinyechi could not be interviewed as she wept all through the period of investigation. Ehinmi disclosed that what she did Onyinyechi was a favour, adding that the concealment was enough to suffocate the baby, but she enrolled her for antenatal and catered for her till she was delivered of the baby.
Efforts to arrest the man who impregnated Onyinyechi, her mother and father proved abortive as they were reported to be on the run. The baby has been handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs while five suspects have been transferred to Gender Office, State Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigations.
