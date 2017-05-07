Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Mother’ should not be used to describe bomb – Pope

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

New York – Pope Francis has criticized the naming of the U.S. military’s biggest non-nuclear explosive as “Mother of All Bombs”, saying the word “mother” should not be used in reference to any deadly weapon.

(FILES) A video grab from 2003 file footage courtesy the US Air Force (USAF) shows a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb prototype moments before impact at a test site at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
The US military on April 13, 2017 dropped what is considered to be the largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State complex in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.
The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb hit a “tunnel complex” in Achin district in Nangarhar province, US Forces Afghanistan said in a statement.
/ AFP PHOTO

The Pope said he was ashamed when he heard the name of the U.S. most destructive non- nuclear bomb, reports said.

Pope Francis told an audience of students on Saturday that: “I was ashamed when I heard the name.

“A mother gives life and this one gives death, and we call this device a mother. What is happening?”

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The U.S. Air Force dropped one of the bombs, officially designated as the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) on suspected Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan in April.

The nickname was widely used in briefings and reporting on the attack.

Pope Francis is set to meet President Donald Trump on May 24 in a potentially awkward encounter given their opposing positions on immigration, refugees and climate change.

The post ‘Mother’ should not be used to describe bomb – Pope appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.