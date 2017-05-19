Pages Navigation Menu

Mother transfers her womb to her 21-year-old daughter born without womb

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A 43-year-old mother has donated her uterus to her 21-year-old daughter in the first surgery of its kind in India. The woman offered to undergo the procedure so that her daughter, who was born without a uterus, can experience childbirth. According to Hindustan Times, the uterus transplant happened in the city of Pune in southwest […]

