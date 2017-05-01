“Motherhood is love beyond imagination, Loyalty beyond understanding” – says Actress, Clarion Chukwurah as she shares photos of her sons

Actress, Clarion Chukwurah took to Instagram hours ago to share photos of her sons and wrote: “Robert, Brian and Clarence. I raised Soldiers. Motherhood is LOVE beyond imagination, Loyalty beyond understanding. Fatherhood? LOVE beyond human definition, beyond Betrayal cause His Name is Jesus Christ. Deuteronomy 28, 1-14. Happy New Month…it’s a new day.” Source; Instagram

The post “Motherhood is love beyond imagination, Loyalty beyond understanding” – says Actress, Clarion Chukwurah as she shares photos of her sons appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

