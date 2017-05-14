Mother’s are incomparable entity, celebrate them with U.S

By Nwafor Sunday

There is nothing comparable to mother’s on earth. The success of a man lies within the circumference of a genuine motherly advice. Believe me, women are the foundation to which men stand.

However, United States of America celebrates Mother’s Day today, thus to continue the legacy and foundation laid by Julia Ward Howe and Anna Jarvis. Many believed that the above mentioned women laid the foundation for the celebration of Mother’s Day to fight injustice and stereotypes against women.

Mother’s Day in the United States is annually held on the second Sunday of May. This is done to celebrate motherhood and curb women stigmatisation in the practice of culture and social heritage in the system.

Now is time to appreciate mothers and mother figures that have contributed variably or invariably to the economy and socio-political development of this state called Nigeria. Since we look upon United States of America for assistance and collaboration, we need to emulate their system to keep ours abreast. And how could this be? Partnering with them in all they do is the answer to the poser.

As U.S celebrates Mother’s today we join hands together to felicitate both the living and the dead heroin in Nigeria and America. In a loud voice we say, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to every mother on earth.

Remember to give something to any mother you know, it will surely bring good fortune for you. Many people give gifts, cards, flowers, candy and meal in a restaurant or other treats to their mother and mother figures, including grandmothers, great-grandmothers, stepmothers, and foster mothers. Try and give yours today.

A brief Background of Mother’s Day existence in United States of America

The origins of Mother’s Day are attributed to different people. Many believe that two women, Julia Ward Howe and Anna Jarvis were important in establishing the tradition of Mother’s Day in the United States. Other sources say that Juliet Calhoun Blakely initiated Mother’s Day in Albion, Michigan, in the late 1800s. Her sons paid tribute to her each year and urged others to honor their mothers.

Around 1870, Julia Ward Howe called for Mother’s Day to be celebrated each year to encourage pacifism and disarmament amongst women. It continued to be held in Boston for about ten years under her sponsorship, but died out after that.

In 1907, Anna Jarvis held a private Mother’s Day celebration in memory of her mother, Ann Jarvis, in Grafton, West Virginia. Ann Jarvis had organized “Mother’s Day Work Clubs” to improve health and cleanliness in the area where she lived. Anna Jarvis launched a quest for Mother’s Day to be more widely recognized. Her campaign was later financially supported by John Wanamaker, a clothing merchant from Philadelphia.

In 1908, she was instrumental in arranging a service in the Andrew’s Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, which was attended by 407 children and their mothers. The church has now become the International Mother’s Day Shrine. It is a tribute to all mothers and has been designated as a National Historic Landmark.

