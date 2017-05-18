SABC owes artists millions in unpaid royalties – Channel 24
SABC owes artists millions in unpaid royalties
Cape Town – The SABC owes singers and musicians millions of rands in unpaid royalties and more millions in residuals to actors, with the struggling public broadcaster on the brink of financial collapse, blaming its severe money woes for its failure to pay.
