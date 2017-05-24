Pages Navigation Menu

Motsoeneng loses another battle as Labour Court dismisses case – News24

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa


News24

Motsoeneng loses another battle as Labour Court dismisses case
News24
Johannesburg – Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng suffered another defeat on Wednesday when the Labour Court dismissed his application. Motsoeneng had applied to the Labour Court to have his disciplinary hearings by the SABC …
Hlaudi fails in bid to stop his SABC disciplinary hearingJohannesburg Sunday World
Motsoeneng disciplinary hearing resumes – SABCeNCA
South Africa: Hlaudi Motsoeneng Expected to Appear Before Disciplinary HearingAllAfrica.com

all 5 news articles »

