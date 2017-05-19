South Africa: Motsoeneng’s Conduct Warrants ‘Immediate Dismissal’ – SABC – AllAfrica.com
Citizen
South Africa: Motsoeneng's Conduct Warrants 'Immediate Dismissal' – SABC
AllAfrica.com
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's actions have been characterised as gross insubordination warranting immediate dismissal, the disciplinary inquiry heard on Thursday. SABC's advocate Antone Myburgh told disciplinary inquiry chair Nazeem Cassim …
Motsoeneng says he's being targeted for spilling the beans
