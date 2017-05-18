Motsoeneng loses bid to have disciplinary hearing, CCMA process merged – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Motsoeneng loses bid to have disciplinary hearing, CCMA process merged
Mail & Guardian
Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's application to have his disciplinary hearing collapsed into a CCMA process was denied on Thursday. Motsoeneng had made an application for the matter to be heard concurrently with other charges …
