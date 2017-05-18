Motsoeneng loses bid to have disciplinary hearing, CCMA process merged – Mail & Guardian

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa


Motsoeneng loses bid to have disciplinary hearing, CCMA process merged
Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's application to have his disciplinary hearing collapsed into a CCMA process was denied on Thursday. Motsoeneng had made an application for the matter to be heard concurrently with other charges …
Chuckling Motsoeneng takes his battle to the Labour CourtTimes LIVE
SABC postpones Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearingIndependent Online
Motsoeneng attempts to bypass his disciplinary hearingCitizen
Johannesburg Sunday World
all 17 news articles

