NCAC, BoI MoU to create 200000 jobs – Minister – The News
|
The News
|
NCAC, BoI MoU to create 200000 jobs – Minister
The News
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Bank of Industry (BoI), which makes available 300 million Naira loan for …
BankofIndustry,NCAC Seal N300m MoU on Arts
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!