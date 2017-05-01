Mouka Listed among ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’

By Raheem Akingbolu

Mouka Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products has been recognised by London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) inaugural ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ report, a landmark report that identifies the fastest-growing and most dynamic businesses across Africa.

‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ is part of LSEG broader support campaign for inspirational and dynamic companies that have shown excellent growth rate and potential to power Africa’s development.

To be included in this report, companies needed to demonstrate an impressive growth rate and capacity to drive African economies , which was why Mouka has been selected.

During the LSEG’s regional event, which took place on April 27, 2017; the Managing Director, Mouka limited, Mr. Raymond Murphy expressed his delight at the listing, saying: “Mouka’s inclusion in the inaugural Companies to Inspire Africa report is in recognition of Mouka’s unfailing commitment and passion to manufacturing high quality mattresses and pillows that adds comfort to life for every Nigerian.

Murphy also said: “One of Mouka’s policies is to consistently build 1st class relationships with suppliers and distributors and effectively engage Nigerian consumers. This has consequently resulted in exceptional growth in revenue and profitability, employment opportunities and increase in market share.”

Having been recognised as one of the companies to inspire Africa, the Managing Director said there is no looking back in the efforts of Mouka to continue to exponentially grow within Africa.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

