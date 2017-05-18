Pages Navigation Menu

SA Everest permit dodger ‘ready to face jail’ – Sport24

Posted on May 18, 2017


SA Everest permit dodger 'ready to face jail'
Kathmandu – A South African caught attempting to climb Mount Everest without an $11 000 (R150 000) permit said on Thursday that he couldn't afford the hefty fee, but had always planned to turn himself in and serve jail time as punishment. Ryan Sean
