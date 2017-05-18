Mourinho Hopes Palace Go Easy On Them

Jose Mourinho bemoaned his side’s schedule and hopes Crystal Palace take it easy on them come Sunday.

United played their fifth match this month on Wednesday against Southampton, ending in a goalless draw.

They’ll now line up against Sam Allardyce men on Sunday, days before the Europa League final against Ajax.

“I never saw any detail of trying to care about the English teams involved in European competitions,” he said.

“I never saw that with Chelsea, I never saw that with Manchester United, I never saw that with Manchester City last year. I never saw. I never saw. So I think it’s just a lost battle [asking to move the game].

“You have to accept the way it is and I hope the fans at Old Trafford on Sunday, they support the team, they forgive some naivety, they forgive some lack of confidence.

“I hope that Big Sam shows he’s a good friend and they go slow. He tells [Wilfried] Zaha to go slow, he leaves [Christian] Benteke at home. I hope he goes soft on us.”

