Mourinho: I don’t want peace with Wenger

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists there is no need for him to make peace with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Ahead of their Super Sunday clash in the Premier League, Mourinho insisted their relationship is good after Wenger said he was open to a truce.

“He doesn’t need to make peace because there are no problems,” Mourinho said. “When there is peace, I don’t have any problem.

“At the last match at Old Trafford, we shook hands before and, after, I still remember that I met him in the corridor for the press conferences. We shook hands again.

“I am a big boy. I am in football all my life. If there is a problem on the pitch, the next day it is not a problem any more. For me, there is no problem at all and I think he will be very pleased with me that I am going to change my team against Arsenal. I think he will be really happy with me.”

