Mourinho: United Will Come Together As One

Posted on May 23, 2017

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho is certain the people of Manchester will pull together, after the bomb attack on the city of Manchester on Momday.

A bomb exploded exploded at the Manchester Arena after a concert by Ariana Grande, killing 22 and leaving 59 injured.

Manchester United have the Europa League final against Ajax on Wednesday to come in Stockholm.

Mouringo could not give a press conference due to the event, but has released a press statement instead.

“We are all very sad about the tragic events last night; we cannot take out of our minds and our hearts the victims and their families,” he said.

“We have a job to do and we will fly to Sweden to do that job. It is a pity we cannot fly with the happiness that we always have before a big game.

“I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one.”

