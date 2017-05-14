Mourinho: We Don’t Want League Games

Jose Mourinho says his team does not want to play in any league games, as they want to prepare for the Europa League final.

United’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham cemented their status outside of the top four, leaving only the Europa League as the only way to qualify for the UCL.

Mourinho’s side will play Ajax in the final at Stockholm come May 24, with a win guaranteeing a spot in the UCL.

“When people say that we gamble by going for the Europa League, well we didn’t gamble,” he told Sky Sports.

“Nobody can play two big competitions with 15 players and this is what we have at the time. We didn’t gamble.

“It was compulsory; what we did was compulsory. Options.

“I am happy with the situation today. They played 90 minutes the ones that need to play and I rested a few people.

“There were no injuries and one less match to play because in this moment the Premier League for us is just matches we didn’t want to play.”

The post Mourinho: We Don’t Want League Games appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

