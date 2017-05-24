Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Move Over Hushpuppi, Here Comes Ismaila Mustapha [Photos]

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Note the name Ismaila Mustapha as you may be hearing more of him in the times coming. Ismaila is said to be a Bureau de Change dealer and he’s pictured here on a yacht in the Philippines. Flamboyant and never shy to show off his lifestyle, Ismaila just might be set to take the spotlight …

The post Move Over Hushpuppi, Here Comes Ismaila Mustapha [Photos] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.